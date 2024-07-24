Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.11 Million in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.49. 725,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

