Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $438,000 in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Brady by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 1,107.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.87. 186,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

