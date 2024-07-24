Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Encore Wire by 42.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 10.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE remained flat at $289.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. 266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,575. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.51 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.02.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

