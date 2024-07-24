Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $9.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.12. 15,372,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,039,103. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.97.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

