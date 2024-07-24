Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MYR Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYR Group stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.21. 162,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $181.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.49. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

