Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 10.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Clorox by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.80. 767,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

