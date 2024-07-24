Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,330 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 896,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,859. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. Research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

