Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Webster Financial by 83.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,926,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 156,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

WBS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,384. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.