Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Webster Financial by 83.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,926,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 156,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Trading Up 0.8 %
WBS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,384. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Webster Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
Featured Articles
