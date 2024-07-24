Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 6,453 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769,486 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. 441,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

