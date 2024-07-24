Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.17 Million Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,212,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after acquiring an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after acquiring an additional 502,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at $18,831,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,462,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,593,517.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,593,517.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,000 shares of company stock worth $8,344,660. 12.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NUVL traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $80.30. 139,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,639. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvalent Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

