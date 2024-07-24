Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.17 Million Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,212,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after acquiring an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after acquiring an additional 502,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at $18,831,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,462,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,593,517.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,593,517.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,000 shares of company stock worth $8,344,660. 12.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on NUVL
Nuvalent Stock Performance
Shares of NUVL traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $80.30. 139,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,639. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Nuvalent Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvalent
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.