Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $402,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $125.95. 1,607,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,398 shares of company stock worth $4,552,727. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.