Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SHO

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.