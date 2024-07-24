Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.77%.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $432.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $105,944.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSRR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSRR

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.