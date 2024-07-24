Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

Signet Jewelers has increased its dividend by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $11.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,439 shares of company stock worth $3,905,479. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.