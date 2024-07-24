Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.300–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0 million-$170.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.8 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.10)-($0.30) EPS.
Silicon Laboratories Price Performance
SLAB traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $115.43. 621,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $160.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.68.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories
In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
