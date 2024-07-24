Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Trading Up 4.4%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.42 and last traded at $115.22. Approximately 101,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 306,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLAB shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 89,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 284.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.