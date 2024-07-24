Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading 2% Higher

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. 21,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 430,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$51.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.92 million during the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Silver X Mining Corp. will post 0.0144254 EPS for the current year.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

