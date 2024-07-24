Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.92

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 16931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.5649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

