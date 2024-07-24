Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $79.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $77.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SKX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.77.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $65.11 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,804,000 after buying an additional 1,434,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $75,194,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 597,702 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,681,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,385,000 after buying an additional 410,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

