Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Sleep Country Canada traded as high as C$34.98 and last traded at C$35.00, with a volume of 350258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.81.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZZZ. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.0810167 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

