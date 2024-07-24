SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SM

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,500. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 665.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SM Energy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.