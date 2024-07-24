SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.64). The business had revenue of C$217.24 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.