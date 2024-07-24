SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SMBK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. 71,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,038. The company has a market cap of $465.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMBK

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.