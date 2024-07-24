Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 492.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on SNA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.
Snap-on Price Performance
NYSE SNA traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.07. The stock had a trading volume of 273,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.89 and its 200 day moving average is $277.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
