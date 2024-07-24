SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $265.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

