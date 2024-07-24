Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Down 3.8%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.43. 98,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 381,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $544.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.