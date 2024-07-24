Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.41 Per Share

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.49. The consensus estimate for Sonic Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAH. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

NYSE SAH opened at $55.22 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2,718.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $237,181.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,817,007.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,417,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 3,861 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $237,181.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,817,007.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,864 over the last three months. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

