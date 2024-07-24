Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Shares Down 0.4%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.48 and last traded at $55.48. 188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.