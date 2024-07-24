Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Given New $2.75 Price Target at Citigroup

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $2.64.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,881,375. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,520,000 after purchasing an additional 363,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2,369.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 733,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 704,134 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.