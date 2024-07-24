Status (SNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.38 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. Status has a market capitalization of $97.00 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,790.87 or 1.00070536 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00074776 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,569,658 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,569,658.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02453727 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,329,090.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

