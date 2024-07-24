Stellantis (STLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. Barclays upgraded Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

