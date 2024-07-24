Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) vs. CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) Financial Comparison

CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) and Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Stericycle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDT Environmental Technology Investment $34.21 million 0.92 $7.42 million N/A N/A Stericycle $2.66 billion 2.05 -$21.40 million ($0.22) -266.59

CDT Environmental Technology Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stericycle.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDT Environmental Technology Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Stericycle 1 3 2 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Stericycle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Stericycle has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.17%. Given Stericycle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stericycle is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Stericycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Stericycle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Stericycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A Stericycle -0.74% 7.31% 3.44%

Summary

Stericycle beats CDT Environmental Technology Investment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions. It also provides secure information destruction services, including document, hard drive, destruction services under the Shred-it brand. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, health systems, non-affiliate hospitals, national and corporate healthcare, physician offices, surgery centers, veterinary and dental clinics, nursing and long-term care facilities, clinics and urgent care, dialysis centers, pharmacy, lab, research centers, home health organizations, etc.; and airports and seaports, education institutions, funeral homes and crematories, government and military, banks and professional services, and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

