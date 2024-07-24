Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Shares Gap Up to $82.36

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.36, but opened at $85.00. Stifel Financial shares last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 107,692 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SF shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,794,000 after purchasing an additional 391,384 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,199,000 after purchasing an additional 191,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 151,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

