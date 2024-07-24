Stifel Nicolaus Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $265.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.57.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $254.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.37. The company has a market capitalization of $183.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,211,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.