Stock Buyback Program Approved by Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Board of Directors

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $754.05. The stock had a trading volume of 585,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $704.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $661.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $773.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Shares of Cintas are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.00.

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

