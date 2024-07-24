Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Tellurian Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 35,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 474% compared to the average daily volume of 6,130 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Tellurian by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 333,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 73,428 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tellurian by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 332,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,614,230 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $794.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

