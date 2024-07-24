StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $17.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.