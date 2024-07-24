StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSS stock opened at $320.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.76. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

