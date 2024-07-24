StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.50 million, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.47%.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

