StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $33.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.83.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

