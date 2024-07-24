StockNews.com Upgrades Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) to “Buy”

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 407,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,999. Frequency Electronics has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44 million, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the first quarter worth $1,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

