StockNews.com Upgrades KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Buy

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of KB traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,191. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

About KB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.