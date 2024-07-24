StockNews.com Upgrades KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Buy

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
KB Financial Group Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of KB traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,191. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KB Financial Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.