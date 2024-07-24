StockNews.com Upgrades VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
NASDAQ:VNET opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.
