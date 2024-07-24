StockNews.com Upgrades VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

VNET Group Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VNET Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth $893,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 188,593 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.