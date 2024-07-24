Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $14,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth about $111,377,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $25,594,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Stride by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 186,099 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Stride by 2,185.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $2,125,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRN stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,356. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.28. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRN. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

