Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $18.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 1,541,244 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,913,904.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

