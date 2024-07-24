Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $40.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Surgery Partners

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 315,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 110,664 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 339,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,415,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,765,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after buying an additional 47,935 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Surgery Partners stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.78. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $40.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.