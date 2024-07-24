Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Up 4.7%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 834,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 972,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 4.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.78.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.66 million. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $165,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 15.9% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

