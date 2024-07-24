TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 7.4%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 1,108,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,566,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.28.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,058.94 and a beta of 0.01.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $429.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCEP Management Ltd raised its position in TAL Education Group by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,330 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,144,000. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,501,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,094 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,493,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $14,925,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

