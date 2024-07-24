TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.09.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,953. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.