Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.900-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.250-19.450 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $14.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.00. 729,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $470.71.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

